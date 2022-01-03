Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He's 'Damn Sure Not Discouraged' After Loss to Cardinals

AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

The Dallas Cowboys had their four-game win streak come to an end Sunday after falling to the Arizona Cardinals at home. But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott won't let the loss affect his team's morale.

"Damn sure not discouraged. I know the team that we have," Prescott told reporters after the game.

Prescott and the Cowboys played from behind for the entire game in their 25-22 loss. Dallas' offense struggled throughout most of the game before making things interesting with a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Prescott threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter that led to a Cardinals field goal. The Cowboys fell to 11-5 with the loss but maintained the fourth seed in the NFC playoff race.

It's the fourth time in the last five games that Dallas has failed to score over 30 points. The Cowboys have had the benefit of playing with a defense that leads the league in takeaways, but they weren't able to force a turnover by Arizona on Sunday.

It's been a sharp drop-off for Prescott and the Dallas offense since the beginning of the season. He opened the year with 16 touchdown passes in the first six weeks before suffering a calf injury that forced him to miss a game. After he returned, he mustered just nine touchdowns in the next seven games. He had three passing touchdowns with three interceptions in Weeks 13-15 combined.

The Cowboys will end their regular season with a road game against the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.