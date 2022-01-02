Fans Uninjured After Falling in Front of Eagles' Jalen Hurts During Railing Collapse

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Washington Football Team announced that no fans were seriously injured after a railing broke near the team tunnel, causing several fans to fall onto the ground following a 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The railing collapsed as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was leaving the field:

"I'm just happy everybody is safe from it. That's crazy stuff right there," Hurts told reporters after the game. "That was a real dangerous situation. I'm just so happy everybody bounced back from it, it seemed like. Passionate Eagles fans. I love it."

It hasn't been a banner year for FedEx Field, Washington's stadium since 1997.

In September, a pipe burst in the stadium, spilling water on fans.

"The leak came from a storage tank filled with rainwater," a WFT spokesperson told ESPN's John Keim at the time. "We gave the fans in the section the option to move to a suite for the rest of the game, and we're going to give them tickets to a game of their choice in the future. They were also given Washington Football Team gear."

And in November, fans were hit with water in one section of the stadium when the sprinkler system went off:

As for the football on the field, Washington (6-10) saw its playoff hopes officially extinguished on Sunday against a Philadelphia team (9-7) that saw its own postseason aspirations bolstered in a major way with the win.