2022 USA Olympic Women's Hockey Team Roster Announced

Harry How/Getty Images

USA Hockey announced the 23-player roster for the women's national team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Coach Joel Johnson said USA Hockey "worked through a comprehensive evaluation process" before finalizing the squad.

"This team has great veteran leadership, in combination with an infusion of younger talent," he said. "The skill, focus and energy they bring to the ice will serve us well as we head to Beijing with our sights set on bringing home gold."

The United States is looking to win its second straight gold medal after having bested Canada in the final of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hilary Knight is back for her fourth Olympics. The 32-year-old finished with two goals and one assist four years ago in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She also had six points (four goals, two assists) as Team USA won silver at the 2021 Women's World Championships.

Kendall Coyne Schofield is one of four players returning for their third Olympics in February. The 5'2" forward has totaled 156 points (74 goals, 82 assists) in 155 appearances for the national team.

Maddie Rooney is back after a lower-body injury forced her to miss the World Championships. Rooney boasted a .945 save percentage and 1.16 goals-against average at the 2018 Olympics.

Eight players will be making their Olympic debuts: Jesse Compher, Jincy Dunne, Savannah Harmon, Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Abby Roque, Hayley Scamurra and Grace Zumwinkle.

The United States might be the reigning champion, but the players will be carrying a big chip on their shoulders after a humbling 5-1 defeat to Canada in the group stage and a 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadians in the gold medal game at the Women's Worlds.

Team USA will open the Olympics on Feb. 3 against Finland. A group-stage clash with Canada awaits on Feb. 8.