Ravens' Lamar Jackson Out vs. Steelers with Ankle Injury; Tyler Huntley Will Start

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson's season is likely over.

The Ravens ruled out their starting quarterback Friday, naming Tyler Huntley the starter for Week 18's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jackson has been limited by an ankle sprain initially suffered in his team's Week 14 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was carted off the field and did not return.

Huntley has performed well as the Ravens' backup, although there is a significant drop-off from the 2019 MVP.

When healthy, Jackson is one of the most exciting players in the NFL as a player who can create big plays out of nothing with his arm or his legs. He entered the year with back-to-back seasons of 1,000 rushing yards in 2019-20, adding 62 passing touchdowns in this stretch.

The quarterback has kept it going in 2021 with 2,882 passing yards, 767 rushing yards and 18 total touchdowns in 12 games.

Health has been the only question mark this year after Jackson never missed more than one game in any of his first three seasons.

It puts pressure on the rest of the Ravens to pick up the slack as they try to do their part to clinch a playoff spot. However, Baltimore will have to rely on other teams as it needs losses by the L.A. Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins to make the postseason.