Patriots HC Bill Belichick on New Year's Resolutions: 'They Would All Be Personal'

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is keeping any New Year's resolutions close to the vest.

When asked by a reporter to state his resolutions Friday, Belichick declined:

"They would all be personal, so they probably wouldn't mean anything to you anyway," Belichick said.

While the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach was mum on New Year's Eve, one can only assume a seventh Super Bowl win is high on his wish list.

First, the Pats must find a way to clinch a playoff spot over the final two weeks of the regular season, and they could do that this weekend.

The 9-6 Patriots can ensure themselves a playoff spot with a win over the 2-13 Jacksonville Jaguars coupled with either a Miami Dolphins loss or tie to the Tennessee Titans or a Las Vegas Raiders loss or tie to the Indianapolis Colts.

An AFC East title remains a possibility, but New England's chances of winning the division took a significant hit last week when it fell 33-21 at home to the Buffalo Bills.

The Pats still have a chance if they win out and Buffalo loses at least one of its two remaining games, but the Bills will be huge favorites at home against the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even if Belichick and the Patriots have to settle for a wild-card berth, it would be considered a major win given that they are led by a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones and missed the playoffs with a 7-9 record last season.

Reaching the Super Bowl with a rookie under center is a tall order, but with Belichick at the helm and an elite defense in place, the Patriots won't be an easy out in the postseason if they qualify.