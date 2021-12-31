Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Details 'Very Exhausting' COVID-19 Experience

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett opened up about his experience with COVID-19.

"It was very exhausting," he said, revealing he lost approximately eight pounds in a week, per Gregg Bell of the News Tribune. "I could barely move. My throat was hurting. I had chills. My chest was hurting. I was very, very anxious."

Adam Jude of the Seattle Times noted Lockett is vaccinated and has promoted the benefits of being vaccinated in the past. Lockett said he had not yet gotten his booster shot but is planning to do so.

The wide receiver tested positive on Dec. 16 and missed Seattle's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21.

"People see COVID as just whatever, until you actually get it or you go through it or other people in your family go through it, and you see how detrimental it is," he said. "And you see how people do die from this stuff. That's why I said for me, it's unfortunate that I couldn't play, but I'm also thankful that I'm able to still be here and still enjoy my life."

He also said the experience impacted his perspective:

"Once you come down with COVID, you start realizing none of this stuff matters because you really just want to beat it and move past it. And I think sometimes it makes you take a step back, because we get so caught up in all these accomplishments and all these things that we care about and we don’t even realize that without our health, none of it even matters. I think being able to come back, you want to have a different perception and a different viewpoint of how you see things, but now I'm just thinking for each day that I get it, and how can I make the best out of it.

"And the fact that I do have a chance to be able to have the most yards that I've ever had in my career history, that's even a blessing on its own. And that's something that if it does happen that I will be thankful for."

On the field, Lockett has been a bright spot for the 5-10 Seahawks.

He has 65 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns, which marks his third straight year with more than 1,000 receiving yards. While he hasn't been quite as effective as he was last year with 100 catches for 1,054 yards and 10 touchdowns, he remained one of the most consistent playmakers in the league.

Unfortunately for Seattle, it is in last place in the NFC West and eliminated from playoff contention at 5-10.

Lockett returned for Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears and tallied three catches for 30 yards.