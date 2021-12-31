Julio Jones Headlines Madden 22 Week 16 Player Ratings Update

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

The Tennessee Titans were well represented in the latest player-rating updates from Madden 22.

EA Sports announced the latest ratings, and three of the five notable players were members of the Titans. Wide receiver Julio Jones dropped two points overall to an 85, while linebackers Jayon Brown (down three to 78) and Zach Cunningham (up three to 77) also had their ratings adjusted.

Jones is the headliner, and he has dealt with injuries throughout a rather disappointing campaign.

The veteran has just one game with more than 59 receiving yards all year, and it came in a September overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks. He also hasn't even topped 38 receiving yards since an Oct. 18 win over the Buffalo Bills.

The production is a far cry from the dominant playmaker he was on the Atlanta Falcons when he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection who helped lead the NFC South team to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2016 campaign.

While Jones and Brown both saw their Madden ratings decrease, they can at least take solace knowing that Tennessee is in playoff position at 10-5. Only the 11-4 Kansas City Chiefs have a better record in the AFC, so a Super Bowl is well within reach for the Titans.

If they play the San Francisco 49ers or Arizona Cardinals for the Lombardi Trophy, they will face a player who also saw their Madden ratings changed Thursday.

San Francisco linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair went up three points to 72 overall, while Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella went down four to 67.