Gilbert Arenas Rips Kwame Brown, Teases 54-Minute Video Exposing Ex-Wizards Center

Kevin C. Cox/BIG3/Getty Images

Gilbert Arenas and Kwame Brown probably aren't going to be ringing in the new year together.

Arenas posted a lengthy message on his Instagram account that was directed toward Brown. He hinted that he has a 54-minute video that exposes Brown's play on the court and reminded the former Washington Wizards big man he was "booed by EVERY CITY u played for."

Arenas continued, saying "a alpha wouldn't be on the internet complaining how everyone treated him and blaming people for why his career didn't go the way it should have."

There was something of a back-and-forth between the two in May when Arenas, Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes discussed Brown on their All The Smoke podcast.

That prompted a response from Brown, who posted a video on Instagram criticizing them that included sexist and racial language.

Brown was in the NBA for 12 seasons and played for the Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers.

He was teammates with Arenas for two seasons in Washington and never lived up to the expectations that came with being the No. 1 overall pick of the 2001 NBA draft.