Cowboys' Micah Parsons Explains Why He, Trevon Diggs Are 'The Lion' and 'The Eagle'

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs have nicknamed themselves "The Lion" and "The Eagle," respectively.

On Wednesday, Parsons explained the nicknames to reporters in a very amusing anecdote:

Yes, there may be some Cowboys fans who question one of their players having the same nickname as that hated rival who plays in Philadelphia. But the Eagles have a player named Dallas (tight end Dallas Goedert, who was named as such because his dad is a Cowboys fan), so it all balances out.

Both players are having extraordinary seasons. Parsons, a rookie who was drafted to play linebacker, has emerged as one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, posting 13 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. Pretty amazing considering he's only utilized off the edge in a part-time role.

Diggs, meanwhile, leads the NFL with 11 interceptions. He's only in his second season and already has 14 career picks.

Suffice to say, the Cowboys defense is going to be good for a very, very long time with "The Lion" and "The Eagle" on patrol.