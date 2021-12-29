James Harden Says Kevin Durant Is MVP 'For Sure,' Talks Kyrie Irving's Return to Nets

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets, despite battling through injuries, COVID-19 issues and no Kyrie Irving to this point in the season, are still 23-9 and atop the Eastern Conference standings.

A huge reason for that has been the play of Kevin Durant, and teammate James Harden told ESPN's Malika Andrews that he believes KD should be considered the MVP front-runner:

"He's overly polished," Harden said while breaking down Durant's game. "Natural talent who knows the spots he wants to get to, and he's going to get there. It's not on the defender, it's on him, whether he makes the shot or misses the shot."

As for getting back Irving—who isn't permitted to play in Nets' home games as an unvaccinated player but can play on the road once he clears the league's health and safety protocols after the Nets changed their stance on him being a part-time player—Harden is excited.

"I know what it's going to be like when Kyrie comes back," he said. "It's going to be elite. You've got three of the best to ever do it. Obviously we want him full-time, but we'll figure that out later. But just to have him around—his spirit, his energy and obviously his skill set, his talent."

