Logan Paul Teases KSI Rematch Fight Announcement: 'This Only Ends One Way'December 29, 2021
Logan Paul announced a third boxing match against KSI on social media Wednesday:
"The Final Chapter" comes after the two YouTube personalities competed in a pair of boxing matches in the last three years.
Paul and KSI fought to a draw in an amateur bout in 2018 before KSI earned a split-decision win in an official matchup in Nov. 2019. Paul continued his boxing career with an exhibition against superstar Floyd Mayweather, going eight rounds in a non-scored bout.
Jake Paul, Logan's brother, has gone on to an even more successful boxing career with a 5-0 professional record, including two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
Logan hasn't reached that level but has continued a rivalry with KSI that appeared bitter until a July Instagram post showed the two posing together with smiles on their faces.
The 26-year-old still appears ready for another bout as he seeks his first career win as a boxer.
KSI, 28, has focused on his music career since his latest win over Paul but is apparently ready to get back into the ring.