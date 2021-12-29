Logan Paul Teases KSI Rematch Fight Announcement: 'This Only Ends One Way'

Rick Kern/Getty Images

Logan Paul announced a third boxing match against KSI on social media Wednesday:

"The Final Chapter" comes after the two YouTube personalities competed in a pair of boxing matches in the last three years.

Paul and KSI fought to a draw in an amateur bout in 2018 before KSI earned a split-decision win in an official matchup in Nov. 2019. Paul continued his boxing career with an exhibition against superstar Floyd Mayweather, going eight rounds in a non-scored bout.

Jake Paul, Logan's brother, has gone on to an even more successful boxing career with a 5-0 professional record, including two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

Logan hasn't reached that level but has continued a rivalry with KSI that appeared bitter until a July Instagram post showed the two posing together with smiles on their faces.

The 26-year-old still appears ready for another bout as he seeks his first career win as a boxer.

KSI, 28, has focused on his music career since his latest win over Paul but is apparently ready to get back into the ring.