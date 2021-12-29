X

    Logan Paul Teases KSI Rematch Fight Announcement: 'This Only Ends One Way'

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 29, 2021

    Logan Paul announced a third boxing match against KSI on social media Wednesday:

    Logan Paul @LoganPaul

    this only ends one way <a href="https://twitter.com/KSI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KSI</a> <a href="https://t.co/DP6YEwasPv">pic.twitter.com/DP6YEwasPv</a>

    "The Final Chapter" comes after the two YouTube personalities competed in a pair of boxing matches in the last three years.

    Paul and KSI fought to a draw in an amateur bout in 2018 before KSI earned a split-decision win in an official matchup in Nov. 2019. Paul continued his boxing career with an exhibition against superstar Floyd Mayweather, going eight rounds in a non-scored bout.

    Jake Paul, Logan's brother, has gone on to an even more successful boxing career with a 5-0 professional record, including two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.

    Logan hasn't reached that level but has continued a rivalry with KSI that appeared bitter until a July Instagram post showed the two posing together with smiles on their faces.

    The 26-year-old still appears ready for another bout as he seeks his first career win as a boxer.

    KSI, 28, has focused on his music career since his latest win over Paul but is apparently ready to get back into the ring.   

