Cowboys' Jerry Jones: No One 'Lived a More Beautiful Football Life Than John Madden'

Marc Bryan-Brown/WireImage

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones released a statement following the death of NFL legend John Madden on Tuesday, saying he wasn't aware of "anyone who has made a more meaningful impact" on the NFL than Madden and didn't know anyone "who loved the game more."

The NFL announced Tuesday that Madden had died unexpectedly at the age of 85.

"Nobody loved football more than Coach," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a statement. "He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today."

Different generations of football fans knew different iterations of Madden. There was the Hall of Fame coach for the Oakland Raiders who led the team to eight playoff appearances in his 10 years as a head coach and a Super Bowl title in the 1976 season.

There was the legendary broadcaster, whose exuberance, passion and knowledge for the game paired perfectly with his longtime play-by-play partner, the understated Pat Summerall. You learned when you watched one of their broadcasts, but you also had fun.

And his name is part of videogame lore. His Madden series of football games is one of the most successful and iconic franchise in the history of the platform.

Suffice to say, there was no shortage of tributes paid to Madden on Tuesday:

Madden was football royalty—plain and simple. You can't tell the story of the NFL without dedicating a chapter to his legacy.