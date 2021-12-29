Warriors' Stephen Curry Becomes 1st Player in NBA History to Make 3,000 3-Pointers

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Stephen Curry sets a new NBA record for the most career three-pointers every time he hits a shot from beyond the arc at this point, but he reached a new milestone Tuesday.

With a third-quarter triple against the Denver Nuggets, the 33-year-old became the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 three-pointers in a single career. The sharpshooter already passed Ray Allen for the most three-pointers when he hit the 2,974th of his career on Dec. 14 against the New York Knicks.

"It was thrilling to see Steph break the NBA's all-time record for three-pointers," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability. We congratulate him on this historic achievement."

Silver's statement summarizes Curry's impact on the game.

The league has gone through iterations of dominant players with big men serving as the initial stars, high-flying guards and wings like Michael Jordan seizing the spotlight, and now the smaller guards who can launch from seemingly anywhere on the floor becoming major players.

Nobody encapsulates that movement better than Curry, who forces defenders to guard him well beyond the arc, which, in turn, opens up the floor for his teammates.

That has been the formula this season as well, and Golden State entered Tuesday's game with the best record in the NBA at 27-6. Curry is averaging 27.9 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game behind 43.5 percent shooting from the field and 39.9 percent shooting from three-point range.

The scariest thing about the Warriors may be the fact that Klay Thompson is yet to play a game.

They will be even more difficult to defend when both Splash Brothers are on the floor and could challenge for another championship. A ring would be Curry's fourth in a legendary career that includes two MVPs, two scoring titles, seven All-NBA selections and seven All-Star selections.

Curry's resume now includes 3,000 career made three-pointers.