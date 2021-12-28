X

    Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn Requested by Jaguars for HC Interviews

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 29, 2021

    Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

    The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking toward Dallas in their search for a new head coach. 

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Jags have reportedly requested to interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for their vacancy.

