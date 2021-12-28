Brad Marchand on NHL Backing out of 2022 Olympics: 'Tell Me That's Not Bulls--t'December 28, 2021
Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Brad Marchand is not happy with the NHL's decision to withhold its players from the 2022 Winter Olympics.
The Boston Bruins forward called it "bulls--t" on Twitter:
