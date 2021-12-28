Jalen Hurts, Eagles QBs to Prep for WFT Game in Separate Rooms amid COVID-19 Surge

AP Photo/Rich Schultz

The Philadelphia Eagles are planning to have their quarterbacks prepare for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team in separate rooms to avoid any potential COVID-19 spread.

"We're going to make some adjustments. I'm not there 100 percent yet because I don't have to be quite yet with the players not being back yet, but we're going to definitely make even more adjustments than what we need to just keep everybody safe," Eagles coach Nick Sirriani told reporters. "The quarterbacks will be in separate rooms. We're going to be even more safe with them being in separate rooms."

The Eagles (8-7) have won three straight games to move into the thick of the NFC playoff race. They entered Week 17 as the No. 7 seed in the conference with a one-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

The Eagles carry three quarterbacks on their roster: Jalen Hurts, Gardner Minshew and Reid Sinnett.

Several teams have been forced to play backups or third-stringers amid COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective teams in recent weeks. Washington started Garrett Gilbert in the first matchup between these two teams in Week 15 when Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen went on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Saints were forced to start third-stringer Ian Book in Week 16 when Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian went on the reserve list.

While keeping players separated does not necessarily preclude them from catching the virus individually, it will help prevention of a spread within the locker room. It's unclear if the Eagles plan on treating other position groups similarly.