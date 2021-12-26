Report: Some NFL Execs Believe Unvaccinated Players Shouldn't Be Paid on COVID List

Report: Some NFL Execs Believe Unvaccinated Players Shouldn't Be Paid on COVID ListDecember 26, 2021
Several team executives reportedly believe that unvaccinated players who miss games because of COVID-19 shouldn't receive game checks for those absences, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.
That report comes in the wake of Cole Beasley, who has been vocal about his decision to remain unvaccinated and has faced multiple fines for violating the league's coronavirus protocols, missing Sunday's game after being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list:
Chris Mortensen @mortreport
There are several team execs who believe it's one loophole that needs to be revisited for 2022, believing an unvaccinated player who lands of the Covid-19 reserve list should not be paid if he misses a game or games.<br>This is the first time Beasley has landed on the list.
