Report: Some NFL Execs Believe Unvaccinated Players Shouldn't Be Paid on COVID List

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Several team executives reportedly believe that unvaccinated players who miss games because of COVID-19 shouldn't receive game checks for those absences, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

That report comes in the wake of Cole Beasley, who has been vocal about his decision to remain unvaccinated and has faced multiple fines for violating the league's coronavirus protocols, missing Sunday's game after being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.