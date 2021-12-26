X

    Joe Burrow, Bengals Beat Josh Johnson, Ravens with Lamar Jackson Out Injured

    The Cincinnati Bengals took advantage of the short-handed Baltimore Ravens on their way to a 41-21 Week 16 win.

    Joe Burrow set career highs with 525 passing yards and four touchdowns to carry the Bengals (9-6) to a dominant divisional win at Paul Brown Stadium.

    Cincinnati scored 31 points in the first half and kept the pressure on throughout the game to break the 40-point barrier against Baltimore for the second time this season.

    Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

    8️⃣5️⃣ is a ⭐<br><br>Watch on CBS | <a href="https://twitter.com/teehiggins5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@teehiggins5</a> <a href="https://t.co/soj8P35lXm">pic.twitter.com/soj8P35lXm</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Joe Burrow has 525 passing yards 😳<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/CPqtRWUrTr">pic.twitter.com/CPqtRWUrTr</a>

    The Bengals didn't punt once and finished with 575 total yards of offense.

    The Ravens (8-7) were without Lamar Jackson because of an ankle injury, while backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It left Josh Johnson in charge of the offense less than two weeks after he joined the team.

    Johnson did his part with two touchdown passes, but he couldn't keep up with the Bengals' near unstoppable offense as the Ravens suffered their fourth straight loss.

    Notable Performances

    Joe Burrow, QB, CIN: 37-of-46, 525 passing yards, 4 TDs

    Joe Mixon, RB, CIN: 18 carries, 65 rushing yards, 6 catches, 70 receiving yards, 2 total TDs

    Tee Higgins, WR, CIN: 12 catches, 194 receiving yards, 2 TDs

    Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN: 7 catches, 125 receiving yards

    Josh Johnson, QB, BAL: 28-of-40, 304 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT

    Devonta Freeman, RB, BAL: 6 carries, 17 rushing yards, 1 TD

    Mark Andrews, TE, BAL: 8 catches, 125 receiving yards, 1 TD

    Bengals Offensive Stars Shine in Dominant Performance

    Cincinnati's skill players came to play in the most important game of the season.

    Joe Mixon scored two first-half touchdowns to help give the Bengals an early lead:

    NFL @NFL

    Pro Bowler <a href="https://twitter.com/Joe_MainMixon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Joe_MainMixon</a> delivers on 4th &amp; Goal! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/w3h7sB8hCH">pic.twitter.com/w3h7sB8hCH</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Joe Mixon dives for his 2nd TD of the game! 💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/IzlzB7INwY">pic.twitter.com/IzlzB7INwY</a>

    Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase were nearly unstoppable with big plays throughout the game.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tee Higgins. What. A. Catch. 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/zhkI8MjJSA">pic.twitter.com/zhkI8MjJSA</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Both feet in for Ja'Marr. 👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/rIbA0GTx66">pic.twitter.com/rIbA0GTx66</a>

    NFL @NFL

    How do you stop 8️⃣5️⃣?<a href="https://twitter.com/teehiggins5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@teehiggins5</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ochocinco</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/Kl6hWQzyZ5">pic.twitter.com/Kl6hWQzyZ5</a>

    Higgins and Chase have been impressive at different times this year, but this was the first time both young receivers topped 100 receiving yards in the same game.

    Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler

    Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins have unreal chemistry, add in Ja’Marr Chase and you’ve got a top-10 QB with arguably the best WR tandem in the NFL

    Tyler Boyd also had one of the biggest plays of the game with a 68-yard touchdown.

    NFL @NFL

    OH BOYD. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/btD5z2fNxV">pic.twitter.com/btD5z2fNxV</a>

    It made things extremely easy for Burrow, who simply had to get the ball to his playmakers and let them do work.

    Burrow had one of the most efficient games of his career, producing a 143.2 quarterback rating while completing 80.4 percent of his passes.

    This is what the Bengals have been expecting offensively with their young talent, and it makes them very dangerous going forward this season.

    Josh Johnson Can't Overcome Ravens' Defensive Limitations

    There were low expectations for the offense coming into the day with Johnson leading the way, although the quarterback has certainly been around the block a few times.

    Peter Schrager @PSchrags

    Josh Johnson has now played for 14 NFL teams and has played in four different professional leagues. His college coach was Jim Harbaugh…not at Michigan. Not at Stanford. But at U of San Diego.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    Josh Johnson’s football journey is something else. Since being drafted in the fifth round in 2008, he’s changed teams 20 times (including his stints in the AFL, AAF and XFL).<br><br>Now he may step in as a starter in what would immediately become the biggest game of his career. <a href="https://t.co/TjCPNQ1iSq">https://t.co/TjCPNQ1iSq</a>

    The Ravens still showed promise with two long scoring drives in the first half.

    Johnson found Rashod Bateman for the receiver's first career touchdown:

    NFL @NFL

    Josh Johnson the journeyman throws a strike to rookie <a href="https://twitter.com/R_bateman2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@R_bateman2</a> for the TD! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/bUXLRO7m7Z">pic.twitter.com/bUXLRO7m7Z</a>

    Devonta Freeman and Mark Andrews scored touchdowns to keep the game relatively close:

    Baltimore Ravens @Ravens

    MOVE THE PILE!<br><br>TOUCHDOWN <a href="https://twitter.com/devontafreeman?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@devontafreeman</a>!!<br><br>TUNE IN ON CBS. <a href="https://t.co/vl6yWlRV9A">pic.twitter.com/vl6yWlRV9A</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Touchdown, Mark Andrews! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RavensFlock?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RavensFlock</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BALvsCIN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BALvsCIN</a> on CBS<br>📱: NFL app <a href="https://t.co/AsU2QP2YLM">pic.twitter.com/AsU2QP2YLM</a>

    The bigger problems came on defense as the secondary couldn't come close to slowing down the Bengals receivers.

    Injuries have been a major story, and things only got worse when Anthony Averett went down Sunday with a chest injury.

    Ryan Mink @ryanmink

    Ravens cornerbacks:<br><br>❌ Marcus Peters<br>❌ Marlon Humphrey<br>❌ Anthony Averett (questionable)<br>✔️ Tavon Young<br>❌ Jimmy Smith<br>❌ Chris Westry<br>❌ Khalil Dorsey<br>✔️ Robert Jackson<br>✔️ Daryl Worley

    It led to nearly 500 passing yards for the Bengals and points on each of the team's first seven drives of the game.

    The focus might be on the quarterback issues, but it didn't matter who was under center based on the defensive showing from Baltimore.

    What's Next?

    The schedule remains difficult for both teams looking to secure a playoff spot. The Ravens host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, while the Bengals will be home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

