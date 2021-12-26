Browns' Baker Mayfield on No-Call vs. Packers: 'You Can't Bank on That Being Called'

AP Photo/Aaron Gash

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had the first four-interception game of his career in Saturday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

On the final pick he threw, there appeared to be some contact between his intended receiver and Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas, but pass interference was not called.

When speaking to reporters after the game, Mayfield refused to use that as an excuse, saying, "Little bit of contact, but you can't bank on that being called."

