Report: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill to Play vs. Steelers; Travis Kelce Waiting for Clearance

Harry How/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill has reportedly been removed from the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, clearing him to play Sunday versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As for tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs are "likely to activate" him Saturday, per Rapoport, "but he has not cleared, source said. This is in case he clears the protocols on Sunday."

