Lamar Jackson 'Has a Chance to Play' vs. Rams With Ankle Injury, Per Ravens' Harbaugh

AP Photo/David Richard

The Baltimore Ravens have yet to rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams despite him not practicing Thursday because of an ankle injury.

Head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that "Lamar has a chance to play."

An early-season MVP candidate, the second half of Jackson's season has been filled with injuries and frustration. He missed Baltimore's last two games with an ankle sprain suffered in Week 14 while previously missing a game because of a non-COVID illness.

When he's been in games, Jackson has been a bit of a mess in the second half of the season. He's thrown for 673 yards and three touchdowns against six interceptions in the second half compared to 2,209 yards and 13 touchdowns against seven picks in the first eight games.

Tyler Huntley has surprisingly been stellar in place of Jackson and will get most of the snaps if the two-time Pro Bowler is once again unavailable.