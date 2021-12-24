Mike Vrabel on Win vs. 49ers: Titans' Funeral 'Was Supposed to Be Yesterday or Today'

AP Photo/Wade Payne

The Tennessee Titans aren't down for the count just yet, and head coach Mike Vrabel had some choice words following his team's 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans, who have struggled with injuries to key players such as Derrick Henry and Julio Jones this season, entered Thursday night having lost three of their last four games, including a 22-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Nov. 21.

The Titans began the second half down 10-0 before coming back to score 17 unanswered points. San Francisco tied the game at 17 with 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Tennessee kicker Randy Bullock nailed the game-winning field goal with four seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Thursday's win put the Titans one step closer to clinching a playoff spot. They can punch their ticket with an Indianapolis Colts loss Saturday. The Titans are now 10-5 on the season and own the No. 2 seed in the AFC.