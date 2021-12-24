Seahawks' Tyler Lockett Activated off COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 16 vs. Bears

AP Photo/Matt Patterson

The Seattle Seahawks activated wide receiver Tyler Lockett off the reserve/COVID-19 list in advance of the team's Week 16 matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Lockett landed on the list Dec. 16, which forced him to miss Seattle's 20-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old went on the list with running back Alex Collins, who returned to action Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the Seahawks still have six players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle: tight end Will Dissly, running back Travis Homer, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., defensive tackle Bryan Mone, cornerback D.J. Reed and right tackle Brandon Shell.

Lockett has 62 catches for 1,023 yards and five touchdowns this season. He co-leads Seattle in receptions and stands alone as the Seahawks' scrimmage yards leader.

The former Kansas State star returns with the 5-9 Seahawks on the outside looking into the NFC playoff picture.

Seattle is still mathematically alive for a playoff spot, but the 'Hawks need to win out and get a lot of help with five teams in the conference standings between themselves and the seventh-place 7-7 Minnesota Vikings, who occupy the final NFC spot at the moment.

Having Lockett back certainly helps, and he'll look to lead Seattle to victory when it takes on Chicago on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET at Lumen Field.