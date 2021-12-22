Former NFL WR Vincent Jackson Died of 'Chronic Alcohol Use,' Per Medical Examiner

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner determined that former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson died from "chronic alcohol use," according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Per that report, "the final findings included that Jackson had alcoholic cardiomyopathy, a condition caused by long-term alcohol use that weakens the heart muscle."

Jackson, who was 38, was found dead in a Brandon, Florida hotel room in February.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation announced on Thursday that he had Stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy when he died, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

His widow, Lindsey Jackson, released the following statement:

"Vincent dedicated so much of his life to helping others. Even in his passing, I know he would want to continue that same legacy. By donating his brain to the VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank, we hope to continue to see advancements in CTE research, enabling physicians to diagnose the disease in the living and ultimately find treatment options in the future. There is still a lot to be understood about CTE, and education is the key to prevention. The conversation around this topic needs to be more prevalent, and our family hopes that others will feel comfortable and supported when talking about CTE moving forward."

Dr. Ann McKee, the director of the Boston University CTE Center and VA-BU-CLF Brain Bank and the chief of neuropathology for the VA Boston Healthcare System, said that Jackson "became depressed, with progressive memory loss, problem-solving difficulties, paranoia, and eventually extreme social isolation" as a result of his Stage 2 CTE.

During his NFL career, Jackson was a three-time Pro Bowler, registering 540 catches for 9,080 yards and 57 touchdowns. He played for the San Diego Chargers (2005-11) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-16).