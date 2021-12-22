Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp Lead Rams Past Russell Wilson, Seahawks for Crucial Win

AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian

The Los Angeles Rams jumped into the NFC West lead after beating the visiting Seattle Seahawks 20-10 on Tuesday at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp caught nine passes for 135 yards and both of Los Angeles' touchdowns. His 29-yard snag with 10:48 left in regulation gave the Rams a 16-10 edge:

Kupp also broke Pro Football Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce's franchise record of 119 single-season receptions with this six-yard score in the third quarter to cut Seattle's lead to 10-9:

The former Eastern Washington star set an NFL record along the way too, per Rams staff writer Stu Jackson:

Both teams traded field goals in the first half, which ended with the score tied at three.

DeeJay Dallas scored Seattle's lone touchdown on a four-yard run with 9:23 left in the third quarter. The Rams countered with the two Kupp touchdowns before Matt Gay, who hit a 55-yard field goal in the first quarter, nailed a 35-yarder in the fourth to seal the win.

Seattle had the ball twice in between Kupp's second touchdown and the final Gay field goal to tie or take the lead, but the Seahawks went a combined two yards over nine plays on those two drives.

The game was moved from Sunday to Tuesday because of a COVID-19 outbreak affecting the Rams, who were able to activate cornerback Jalen Ramsey and edge-rusher Von Miller from the reserve/COVID-19 list before the game.

COVID-19 also affected the Seahawks, who were without wideout Tyler Lockett, running back Alex Collins and cornerback D.J. Reed, among others.

The 10-4 Rams now hold the NFC West lead via the division record tiebreaker over the 10-4 Arizona Cardinals.

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes took a big hit with the loss, as they are now two games behind the 7-7 Minnesota Vikings for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC postseason field.

Notable Performances

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson: 17-of-31, 156 passing yards, 1 INT

Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas: 8 carries, 41 rushing yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 11 receiving yards

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 6 catches, 52 receiving yards

Rams QB Matthew Stafford: 21-of-29, 244 passing yards, 2 TD, 1 INT

Rams RB Sony Michel: 18 carries, 92 rushing yards

Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 9 catches, 136 receiving yards, 2 TD

What's Next?

The Rams are visiting the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium. The Seahawks are hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. in Lumen Field.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

