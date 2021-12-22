Bears' Khalil Mack Reportedly Selling California Mansion for $2.88 Million

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Khalil Mack last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2017, so the Chicago Bears star apparently doesn't have much use for his multimillion dollar home in the Bay Area.

TMZ Sports reported Mack is listing his 3,700-square-foot mansion in San Ramon, California, for $2.88 million.

Per Realtor.com's Claudine Zap, the three-time All-Pro purchased the house for a little more than $1.7 million in 2015. The mansion boasts four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a home theater.

Mack already made his Chicago-area mansion available for $5 million starting June, having already lined up another property in the Windy City. He suffered a season-ending foot injury in November, leaving him with plenty of down time to tie up any off-field loose ends.