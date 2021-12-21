Report: WFT's Garrett Gilbert to Start vs. Eagles; Heinecke, Allen in COVID Protocols

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Washington Football Team will trot out Garrett Gilbert as its starting quarterback on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, after Taylor Heinecke and Kyle Allen were unable to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols.

It's a key game for both teams, with each sitting at 6-7 and jockeying for a potential wild-card berth.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

