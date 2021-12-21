Fantasy Alert: Darrell Henderson, Sony Michell Both Seen as RB1 by Rams' Sean McVay

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

For fantasy players trying to decide between Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks, well, good luck.

According to head coach Sean McVay, the team will be considering both as RB1s, meaning they could be in line for a fairly even time split:

With Henderson out of action the past two weeks, Michel responded by rushing 44 times for 200 yards and a touchdown, making the most out of his starting role. He added three receptions for eight yards.

For the season, Henderson has rushed for 648 yards and five touchdowns, while Michel has posted 505 yards and two scores, though a huge chunk came in the past two games.

Much to the chagrin of fantasy players everywhere, this has all the makings of a platoon. At the very least, it's hard to pinpoint which player might get the start.

One thing that is easier to predict is that Michel won't go back to the very limited role he had as Henderson's backup earlier in the season. He's played too well in relief duty to not see significant touches.

Henderson is the better receiver of the pair, meanwhile, with 27 catches for 172 yards and three scores on the season. So the Rams could utilize the more physical running style of Michel between the tackles and lean on Henderson more heavily on passing downs.

That type of platoon would favor Michel, but again, it's mere projection. There simply is a lot of uncertainty heading into Tuesday night. And if there's one thing that can kill a fantasy season, it's that type of uncertainty.

Consider both players flex options on the evening. Until there is more clarity on this backfield, it's hard to trust either player as anything more than that.