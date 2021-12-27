Julio Jones, Bud Dupree Among 4 Titans Players Placed on COVID List Ahead of Week 17

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans placed wide receiver Julio Jones, linebacker Bud Dupree, defensive back Buster Skrine and wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on the COVID-19/reserve list Monday.

Meanwhile, they activated guard Rodger Saffold and defensive back Elijah Molden off the list.

The 2021 season hasn't gone according to plan forJones, who's on pace to have the worst year of his career. Through nine games, the seven-time Pro Bowler has caught 26 passes for 376 yards and zero touchdowns.

Jones was sidelined for nearly a month with a lingering hamstring injury, returning for the Titans' 20-0 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 12. One week later, though, he was forced to exit the team's 19-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers because of his hamstring.

Meanwhile, the Titans defense may once again be without Dupree. The 28-year-old recently missed three games because of an abdominal injury. He returned earlier this month and has played in the past two games.

Tennessee (10-5) sits one game up on the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South. Also of note, the Titans trail the Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) by one game for the top spot in the AFC playoff picture.

Tennessee will host the Miami Dolphins (7-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday.