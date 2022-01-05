Teddy Bridgewater Placed on IR by Broncos; QB Still in Concussion Protocol

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will miss his team's season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The team announced he went on injured reserve.

Head coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Bridgewater's status was up in the air.

"Well, right now Teddy is still in the concussion protocols, so we don’t really have any new information there," he told reporters. "It will be Drew [Lock] going forward."

Bridgewater was carted off the field in the second half of his team's Week 15 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 29-year-old was brought to a hospital and stayed overnight for evaluation before being released the next day. He was unable to suit up for Denver's last two games, with Lock starting in his place.

Bridgewater was also removed from the Broncos' Week 4 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens because of a concussion, but he returned in time to play in Week 5.

The veteran was efficient when healthy in his first season in Denver, totaling 3,052 passing yards and 18 touchdowns with seven interceptions in 14 games.

Lock went 33-of-47 for 398 yards and one touchdown over the last two weeks. With his long-term future on the Broncos a bit up in the air, he'll have one more opportunity to leave a lasting impression of his 2021 season.