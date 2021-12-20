Joey Bosa, Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley Placed on COVID-19 list by Chargers

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers placed linebacker Joey Bosa, running back Austin Ekeler﻿ and center Corey Linsley on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans.

Taylor Bisciotti of the NFL Network reported the roster moves Monday.

Bosa was previously placed on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 16. He cleared the league's protocols in time to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said that stint on the reserve list came because the linebacker was unvaccinated and deemed a close contact. Players in that situation must remain without symptoms and continue to test negative for five days to return.

No further information was immediately provided about Bosa and the other Bolts' placement on the reserve list this time around.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection is putting together another strong season with 43 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and six forced fumbles through 14 games.

Ekeler has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks, but he hasn't missed any games while putting together the best statistical season of his five-year career.

The dual-threat playmaker has tallied 1,347 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns, which is already six more than his previous career high.

Linsley, who signed with the Chargers in March after seven years with the Green Bay Packers, has started all 14 games at center. His leadership of the offensive line has helped quarterback Justin Herbert surge into the MVP conversation.

All three would represent major losses for Los Angeles if they're unable to play in Week 16.

The group of potential replacements includes rookie Chris Rumph II at linebacker, Justin Jackson at running back and Scott Quessenberry at center.

L.A. is currently sixth in the AFC standings with an 8-6 record, but the crowded nature of the playoff race makes all three of the remaining games vital to their postseason hopes.