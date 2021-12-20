MMQB: Urban Meyer's Reaction to Jaguars' 1st Preseason Loss 'Was Really Over the Top'

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While most fans and analysts don't read a lot into preseason games, former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer reportedly had a hard time losing those exhibition contests.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, the "first big sign of trouble internally" with the Jaguars during Meyer's tenure came after their preseason loss to the Cleveland Browns.

One team staffer told Breer that Meyer's reaction to that game was "really over the top, and you could tell all this was new to him."

