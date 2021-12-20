Tom Brady: Buccaneers Weren't 'Much Good at Any Facet' in Shutout Loss to Saints

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the chance to win their first division title since 2007 on Sunday. Instead, they suffered a 9-0 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints (7-7) to fall to 10-4.

After the game, Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady was brutally honest about the team's performance.

"I don't think we were much good at any facet. … You're not going to win when you score no points," Brady said, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

It was Brady's first shutout loss since 2006 and the first shutout loss at home in his 22-year career. The 44-year-old had gone 179 home games without being shut out. The loss snapped a four-game win streak for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers struggled to get anything going on offense against an amped-up Saints defense. Brady was under pressure throughout the game and couldn't play from a clean pocket. New Orleans came up with timely stops and turnovers to squash Tampa Bay's attempts to build momentum.

Brady was limited to 214 passing yards with an interception and a fumble lost. He was frustrated throughout the game and got into it with Saints players, even yelling toward the New Orleans sideline after throwing the interception.

Brady was without his top offensive weapons as receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and running back Leonard Fournette all went down with injuries. Evans and Fournette exited with hamstring injuries, while Godwin was ruled out after suffering a knee injury.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tampa Bay will look to bounce back in Week 16 on the road against the Carolina Panthers. Carolina fell to 5-9 on Sunday with a 31-14 road loss to the Buffalo Bills.