Antonio Brown Returning to Bucs Is 'in the Best Interest' of Team, Bruce Arians Says

Veteran wide receiver Antonio Brown, who served a three-game suspension for having a fake vaccination card, is set to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

And head coach Bruce Arians is ready to have him back.

Mike Edwards was also suspended three games for providing a false vaccination card.

General manager Jason Licht offered a similar message before Sunday's game.

"We look forward to having them back with the team," he said on the team's pregame radio show, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Arians reportedly told Brown when he was signed in Oct. 2020 that "there will be no second chances," per Laine. The veteran wideout was suspended eight games that season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after he pleaded no contest to felony burglary with battery and two other misdemeanor charges and was accused of sexual misconduct.

However, Brown's return comes at a time of major need for the Bucs, who found themselves suddenly thin at wide receiver on Sunday night, with both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) leaving Sunday's 9-0 loss versus the New Orleans Saints with injuries. Neither returned.

Add in the injury to Leonard Fournette, and the Bucs could be facing a pivotal stretch of the season without three key players. The team is currently 10-4 and third in the NFC, battling for the top overall seed and a first-round bye.

Brown, 33, has played well for the Bucs when he's been on the field. Last season he caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. Injuries and his suspension have limited him to just five games this year, though he's caught 29 passes for 418 yards and four scores in those contests.

Now, with Evans and Godwin facing potential stints on the sideline, Brown could become Tom Brady's top option in the passing game.