Kings Rumors: De'Aaron Fox's MRI on Knee Injury Reveals Bone Bruise; Out vs. Heat

Sacramento Kings point guard De'Aaron Fox suffered a bone bruise in his right knee and will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Charania reported there was no structural damage and "his return will be based upon the resolution of symptoms, but there’s hope it could be soon."

Fox had another impressive season for the Kings in 2021-22, averaging 23.2 points, 5.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor in 59 games. However, he shot just 29.7 percent from deep.

Through six appearance this season, Fox has averaged 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per night while shooting 54.8 percent from the field, including a career-best 38.7 percent from beyond the arc.

When the 24-year-old is sidelined, the Kings lean more heavily on Davion Mitchell to generate offense.

The Kings are 2-4 this season, 13th place in the Western Conference. Losing Fox for any period of time certainly isn't great for the franchise, though the team is hardly close to competing for a top spot in the West with such a young roster.