Patrick Mahomes Praises Chiefs' 'Championship Swagger' in OT Win vs. Chargers

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in overtime on Thursday night to move to 10-4 on the season, which is the best record in the AFC.

After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with Kristina Pink of Fox Sports and praised his squad's "championship swagger."

The Chiefs trailed 14-13 through three quarters before going on to score 15 points in the fourth quarter, punctuated by a game-tying touchdown toss to Travis Kelce.

Thursday's game was one of Kansas City's best offensively. Mahomes completed 31 of 47 passes for 410 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. In addition, Kelce caught 10 passes for 191 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyreek Hill caught 12 passes for 148 yards and a score.

Kansas City's defense was also solid, forcing two turnovers and limiting the Chargers to 428 yards of total offense without Chris Jones, L'Jarius Sneed and Willie Gay Jr.

Thursday's win marked the Chiefs' seventh straight victory. They'll face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 26 next.