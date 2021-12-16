Bears' Allen Robinson, Eddie Jackson Among 6 Players Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Chicago Bears may be short-handed for Monday's NFC North clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bears placed six players on the league's reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, including wide receiver Allen Robinson and safety Eddie Jackson. Joining them are tight end Jesse James, running back Ryan Nall, linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe and wide receiver Isaiah Coulter.

The COVID-19 list additions aren't the only issue facing the Bears.

Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk noted eight players also missed Thursday's practice because of illness. Running back David Montgomery was the headliner of that group, but running back Khalil Herbert, tight ends Cole Kmet and Jesper Horsted, wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr., guard James Daniels, offensive tackle Teven Jenkins and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga also missed practice.

What's more, offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were all absent because of COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Matt Nagy already missed a loss to the San Francisco 49ers earlier this season because he was in the NFL's COVID-19 protocol. Tabor filled in as the head coach for that game.

This has been a trying season in Chicago.

The Bears are just 4-9 overall and 1-7 in their last eight games. They blew leads against the 49ers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers during their recent losing trend, otherwise the outlook for their season could be much different.

Chicago's final four games are largely just about playing out the rest of the schedule and developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields with an eye on the future.