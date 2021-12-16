21 WFT Players on Reserve/COVID-19 List Before Week 15 vs. Eagles After 3 Additions

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

The Washington Football Team added three more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, meaning the team has 21 players on the list overall.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, safety Kamren Curl and centers Keith Ismael and Tyler Larsen were all placed on the COVID list Thursday,

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted that of the 21 players on the COVID list for Washington, 12 are defensive players and six are starters.

Washington is set to face the Philadelphia Eagles on the road on Sunday in a game that is key for both teams since they are each in the NFC playoff race at 6-7.

Per ESPN's John Keim, five of Washington's top six defensive linemen are on the COVID-19 list, including Montez Sweat and Jonathan Allen, leaving Daron Payne as the only healthy and available option among them for now.

Other key players on the COVID list include cornerback Kendall Fuller and wide receiver Cam Sims. Washington could also be without two key offensive players due to injury, as wide receiver Terry McLaurin and running back J.D. McKissic are in concussion protocol.

Washington has 13 players on injured reserve as well with defensive end Chase Young and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick being among them.

Several NFL teams are currently dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, as the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Rams have also placed a significant number of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Despite that, the NFL has given no indication that it is planning to postpone any games this week as of now.

Postponement by a day or two could be an option, but moving games to another week is no longer a viable option since every team has had its bye week.

With Washington set to be without as many as six starters on Sunday, safety Landon Collins, rookie linebacker Jamin Davis, cornerback William Jackson III and Payne will all need to play big roles.

Offensively, quarterback Taylor Heinicke and running back Antonio Gibson will have to come up huge. Sunday could also be the coming-out party for wide receiver Curtis Samuel if McLaurin and Sims are both out, although Samuel did not practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury.

Washington and Philadelphia are tied for second place in the NFC East and trail the Dallas Cowboys by three games, meaning their path to the playoffs would most likely be as a wild card.

Five teams are tied for the final wild-card spot in the NFC at 6-7, and if the playoffs started today, Washington would be the team to take that spot.

With four weeks left to play, the winner of Sunday's game between Washington and the Eagles will significantly bolster their chances of playing postseason football.