Knicks, Warriors Headline Sportico List of NBA's Most Valuable Franchises

For the second year in a row, the New York Knicks are the NBA's most valuable franchise.

Sportico's Kurt Badenhausen released the list of NBA valuations Thursday, and it saw the Knicks maintain their place at the top with a value of $6.12 billion, followed by the Golden State Warriors at $6.03 billion.

Here is a rundown of the top 10, courtesy of Sportico:

New York Knicks: $6.12 billion Golden State Warriors: $6.03 billion Los Angeles Lakers: $5.63 billion Brooklyn Nets: $3.61 billion Chicago Bulls: $3.53 billion Boston Celtics: $3.44 billion Los Angeles Clippers: $3.16 billion Houston Rockets: $2.79 billion Toronto Raptors: $2.74 billion Dallas Mavericks: $2.72 billion

The top four spots from last year's list remain the same this year, although the Knicks increased their worth from $5.42 billion to $6.12 billion and the Warriors did the same from $5.21 billion to $6.03 billion.

Fittingly, the Knicks and Warriors faced off Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Golden State won 105-96, and Warriors star Stephen Curry set the NBA record for career three-point field goals made.

The Warriors have had significantly more on-court success than the Knicks in recent years. Golden State went to five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19 and won three titles along the way, while the Knicks missed the playoffs in seven consecutive seasons before finally making it back last year.

So far this season, the Warriors are the class of the NBA at 23-5, and the Knicks are struggling to build off last season's success, as they are 12th in the Eastern Conference at 12-16.

One thing both the Knicks and Warriors can hang their hats on is the fact that they are two of the most valuable sports franchises in the world.

Per Badenhausen, the Knicks and Warriors are two of only four sports franchises worth at least $6 billion, joining the Dallas Cowboys ($6.9 billion) and New York Yankees ($6.75 billion).

It was also noted by Badenhausen that the Knicks experienced the biggest leap in value from last year among NBA teams, rising 13 percent by virtue of a playoff appearance and the renewal of several significant sponsorships.

Overall, NBA teams are worth an average of $2.58 billion, which is a 9 percent increase from last year.