Leonard Williams Doesn't Think Knee Injury Will Be 'Too Bad' After Win vs. Panthers

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

New York Giants defensive tackle Leonard Williams told reporters he doesn't believe his knee injury will be "too bad" after exiting during Sunday's win over the Carolina Panthers.

Williams had two tackles before exiting with the injury and being ruled out.

The 28-year-old now has seven tackles in two games for the Giants in 2022.

The New York Jets selected the man nicknamed "Big Cat" with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. He played four-plus seasons for them before the Giants traded for him midway through the 2019 campaign.

Williams had a seven-sack, 68-tackle season in 2016 that led to his lone Pro Bowl appearance, but his best year was 2020, when he amassed a career-high 11.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits for Big Blue. He was a disruptive force for a Giants team that sported a top-10 scoring defense.

The USC product has only missed a single game in seven-plus seasons. Williams' production and durability arguably make him the most valuable member of the New York defense.

His loss is a tough blow for a team that just recorded its eighth losing season in nine years and has entered a new era under general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll.

If Williams is unable to suit up in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, Nick Williams should be in line to see more playing time.

Williams is in his eighth NFL campaign. He served as a starting defensive tackle for the Detroit Lions over the past two years and amassed 50 tackles, five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.