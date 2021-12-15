Josh Allen Says Injured Foot 'Feels Pretty Good' Ahead of Bills vs. Panthers

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen suffered a sprained left foot in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it sounds like he doesn't plan on missing any time.

Allen gave an update on how his injury is progressing when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

"Feeling good," Allen said. "We’ve got a few more days to rehab and obviously I’d love to play and I guess we’ll have to reevaluate some things in a couple of days, but as of right now it feels pretty good."

Allen's status for Buffalo's Week 15 game against the Carolina Panthers is uncertain. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that the team is taking things one day at a time with Allen and will not rush his recovery.

"He’s working through it; he’s a tough guy," McDermott said of his quarterback. "The soreness is still there. That’s to be expected. I love his attitude, and I think that’s key when you’re trying to come off any injury—the attitude and the mindset."

If Allen is unable to play against the Panthers, Buffalo would turn to backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The five-year veteran spent the first four seasons of his career as the starter for the Chicago Bears before signing with the Bills as a free agent this past offseason.

McDermott said Trubisky's experience makes him a reliable option and the team would feel comfortable if he were called upon to start.

"That’s why we brought Mitch in," McDermott said. "He’s more than capable. We have 100 percent confidence in Mitch to go out and execute at the level that we expect him to execute at for us to play good football and winning football. There’s no hesitation whatsoever there."

The Bills fell to 7-6 after the loss to the Buccaneers. After losing back-to-back games, a matchup against the 5-8 Panthers might be exactly what Buffalo needs to get back on track.