No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Flips Commitment to Deion Sanders, Jackson State from FSU

Photo credit: 247Sports

Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall player in the 2022 college football recruiting class, pulled an early National Signing Day stunner Wednesday by flipping his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported that FSU was informed of Hunter's decision Wednesday.

Hunter is the top player in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and while he is listed as a cornerback, he plays wide receiver on the offensive side as well.

Former Florida State star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is Jackson State's head coach, and he pulled off one of the biggest coups for an FCS school in recent memory by landing a player of Hunter's caliber.

