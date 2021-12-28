Rams' Darrell Henderson Jr. to Be Placed on IR After Suffering MCL Injury vs. Vikings

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

The Los Angeles Rams are putting running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on injured reserve with an MCL injury, head coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday.

Henderson has amassed 864 total yards and eight touchdowns in 12 games. He was thrust into the team's RB1 role after Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in July while training.

The third-year back out of Memphis has missed three games this year.

A rib cartilage injury kept him out for the Rams' 38-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 16. A thigh injury sidelined Henderson for Los Angeles' 37-7 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Dec. 5.

Henderson then landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 11, forcing him out of the Rams' 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals two days later.

Without Henderson, the Rams have turned to midseason trade acquisition Sony Michel, who has 728 rushing yards and three rushing scores on the year.

L.A. has used Michel heavily in Henderson's absence, giving him 24 carries for 121 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Jags. Even with Henderson active this past Sunday against the Vikings, Michel ran for 131 yards and a touchdown on 27 attempts.

Additionally, McVay told reporters Monday that "there's a chance" Akers could return for the team's Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.