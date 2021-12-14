Texas DB Ishmael Ibraheem Suspended After Being Charged in Revenge Porn Case

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been charged in Payne County (Oklahoma) District Court with a "misdemeanor of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images," related to an allegation made by an Oklahoma State student in September, per Ashlynd Huffman of the Stillwater News Press.

An OSU student told police Ibraheem had shared sexually explicit images from a consensual sexual encounter she had with him.

A Texas spokesperson told Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman that Ibraheem has been suspended from all team activities after being charged:

"We were made aware of the allegations involving Ishmael Ibraheem in early September and immediately cooperated with the University and legal processes, which remain ongoing. In light of the new information and his recent charges, he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process."

Davis reported on the woman's statement to police:

"The victim told police she received a screenshot from a TikTok video depicting her and Ibraheem having what was consensual sex in the summer of 2021, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by the American-Statesman.

"The victim told police she did not want anyone to see the video and it was intended to be kept private. Ishmael sent the victim a message saying he 'unsent' the video sent to another person, who allegedly did not view it."

Ibraheem is a freshman from Dallas. He played in one game (Sept. 18 versus Rice) but suffered a knee injury during the contest and missed the rest of the season.

