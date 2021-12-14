X

    Aaron Rodgers: 'Been Pretty One-Sided' When Packers' Opponents Do Belt Celebration

    AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

    Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn busted out Aaron Rodgers' trademark "championship belt" celebration after sacking the defending MVP during the first quarter of Sunday night's matchup against the Green Bay Packers. 

    NFL

    Robert Quinn's 13th sack of the season!

    Rodgers responded by throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns in Green Bay's 45-30 win. 

    On Tuesday, he made his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and talked about the poor track record opponents have had when mocking his celebration:

    Pat McAfee

    "It has been pretty one sided when somebody does the belt.. I like Robert Quinn & he has had a phenomenal season"

    "I really thought this was going to go one of two ways," Rodgers said. "That it was not a good decision, or the narrative would finally be, 'Someone did the belt and backed it up. They, you know, got after us.' It's been pretty one-sided, though, for the most part. I'm glad people aren't getting hurt doing it any more, but it's been pretty one-sided. But I like Robert. I enjoy competing against him. He's had a great season, he really has. He's had a phenomenal season."

    Indeed, the history of doing the celebration has not worked well for opponents. 

    Jason Wilde

    I mean, Stephen Tulloch tearing his ACL doing The Belt is the 🐐 of mocking it working out badly for the person, right? Think this happened your rookie year, maybe?

    Alexander Basara 🇵🇱🐺

    Part 2:

    Alexander Basara 🇵🇱🐺

    Part 4:

    Matt Schneidman

    Teams who do the belt in front of Aaron Rodgers move to 0-167 all time against the Packers, according to Schneidman Stats and Info.

    Someday, a mocking belt celebration will work for a Packers opponent. But it was not this day. 

