Ravens Stars Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews' Fantasy Trade Advice Entering Deadline

Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If your fantasy league has its trade deadline this week, you are probably looking for avenues to upgrade the roster. Let's take a closer look at how you should be valuing the Baltimore Ravens' star duo of Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews.

Jackson has had a very up-and-down season. After starting off the year red hot, with three straight weeks of 20 or more fantasy points and two games hitting 39 or more fantasy points in standard leagues, he's registered just one game with 20 points.

Put another way—Jackson is averaging 21.8 fantasy points per week, but over his last six games that number drops to just 15.6 points per contest. Coming into Baltimore's Week 10 bye, Jackson was the No. 5 quarterback in fantasy, but his 15.6 points per week over the last six games would rank 15th overall.

If you are looking to buy on Jackson, you are focusing on his recent struggles, hoping to get him at a time when his value is dropping and banking on a late-season resurgence as the Ravens fight for a division title and playoff berth.

If you are selling on Jackson, you are pointing out his overall ranking this season, his MVP pedigree and his unique rushing ability that tends to stabilize his value. In other words, buy on him at QB2 prices, sell on him at a QB1 value.

Andrews is far more straightforward.

Coming into Week 10, only Travis Kelce had more overall fantasy points and more points per week among tight ends than Andrews. He's had a few stinkers and missed Week 9 with various injuries, but he's also had five weeks of double-digit scoring and four weeks hitting 20 points.

Only Kelce can top Andrews' overall upside on a weekly basis, even if players like Zach Ertz or Dallas Goedert offer a touch more consistency. But if you are trying to land him in a trade, expect to pay a premium, and if you are selling, demand a king's ransom.

He's fantasy's second-most valuable tight end, and you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone willing to debate that point.