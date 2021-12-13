X

    Buccaneers' Tom Brady Jokes About Tony Romo's Speed Comment, Calls out Peyton Manning

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 14, 2021

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Nobody will ever confuse Tom Brady for Lamar Jackson when it comes to running the football. He's rushed for just 1,111 yards in 22 NFL seasons, after all.

    But he had a few solid scampers in Sunday's 33-27 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, including a touchdown run, and in total rushed seven times for 16 yards. On Monday, he had a message for the haters—namely Tony Romo and Peyton Manning:

    Tom Brady @TomBrady

    Tony and Peyton hating from the booth! Come on guys… <a href="https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EAMaddenNFL</a> <a href="https://t.co/wLbyXHMrCr">pic.twitter.com/wLbyXHMrCr</a>

    Manning had jokingly said he would bump Brady's accuracy rating down in Madden 22, but Brady clearly wants to see his speed get a boost. 

    Madden NFL 22 @EAMaddenNFL

    Peyton’s first adjustment 💀 <a href="https://twitter.com/TomBrady?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TomBrady</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RatingsAdjustor?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RatingsAdjustor</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madden22?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madden22</a> <a href="https://t.co/uqnslFNfRb">pic.twitter.com/uqnslFNfRb</a>

    As for whether we'll see Brady breaking the pocket and taking off into the open field more often, well, don't count on it.

    "That's enough of that s--t," Bruce Arians told reporters after the game about Brady running for first downs. 

    So there you have it. The reign of Brady the Scrambler has come to an end. 

