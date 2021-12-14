Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones Not Expected to Be Cleared from Injury for Cowboys Game

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is not expected to be cleared to play against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15 after visiting a specialist for his neck injury on Monday, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Duggan noted, however, that nothing beyond this week has been ruled out, leaving Jones as week-to-week.

The 24-year-old suffered the neck injury in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles and has missed the past two games.

When he has been on the field, Jones has had a lackluster season. Through 11 appearances, the third-year starter has thrown for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Giants have struggled this year with a 4-9 record, which puts them in last place in the NFC East.

Jones has not performed up to expectations since being selected sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft. He accounted for 22 interceptions and 17 lost fumbles in his first two seasons in the league. New York went 4-12 in his rookie season and 6-10 in 2020.

The Giants turned to veteran backup Mike Glennon while Jones has been out. In two starts, Glennon has thrown for 378 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. New York has scored a total of 30 points over the past two games.

They added former Georgia standout Jake Fromm off of the Buffalo Bills' practice squad and also have former Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke on their practice squad.