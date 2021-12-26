Kyler Murray, Cardinals Clinch 1st Playoff Berth Since 2015 as Rams Beat Vikings

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Arizona Cardinals clinched a playoff berth Sunday thanks to the Los Angeles Rams' 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

It is their first postseason appearance since the 2015 season, when they lost in the NFC championship to the Carolina Panthers.

This season continues a steady progression for Arizona under third-year head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The Cardinals went 5-10-1 in his first season and improved to 8-8 in 2020. Arizona opened this year with seven straight wins and currently sits in second place in the NFC West at 10-5.

Star quarterback Kyler Murray has led the way for the Cardinals.

Through 12 games, the 24-year-old has thrown for 3,284 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He missed three games after suffering a sprained ankle against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, which was Arizona's first loss of the season.

As strong as the season started for Arizona, the Cardinals—who have lost three in a row—trail the Rams in the division by one game. Arizona still has games against the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks remaining.