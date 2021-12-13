Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Connect for 2 TDs as Packers Defeat Justin Fields, Bears

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers remained undefeated at Lambeau Field with a 45-30 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Aaron Rodgers led the way with 341 passing yards and four touchdowns as Green Bay improved to 10-3 and 6-0 at home.

Star receiver Davante Adams had a big day with 10 catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, the Packers swept the regular-season series against the Bears 2-0. The first meeting between the NFC North rivals on Oct. 17 is remembered for Rodgers yelling "I still own you!" at Bears fans. That statement remains true as Green Bay is now 23-5 against Chicago when Rodgers is under center.

The Bears fell to 4-9 after their seventh loss in their last eight games. Rookie quarterback Justin Fields threw for 194 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Chicago. He also ran for a team-high 74 yards and lost a fumble.

Notable Stats

Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB: 29-of-37 for 341 YDS, 4 TD

Davante Adams, WR, GB: 10 REC for 121 YDS, 2 TD

Aaron Jones, RB, GB: 5 CAR for 35 YDS, TD; 3 REC for 30 YDS, TD

Rasul Douglas, CB, GB: 55-YD INT return TD

Justin Fields, QB, CHI: 18-of-33 for 224 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT; 9 CAR for 74 YDS, fumble lost

Jakeem Grant Sr., WR, CHI: 1 REC for 46 YDS, TD; 97-YD punt return TD

Balanced Attack Helps Packers Pull Away in Second Half

After a wild first half that saw both teams combine for 48 points, the Packers emerged out of halftime with more discipline on both sides of the ball to pull away.

Green Bay opened the third quarter with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to erase a six-point deficit. There was a good mix of runs and passes on the drive, and Aaron Jones capped it with a three-yard rush into the end zone.

The Packers defense came up big on the very next possession as Preston Smith came up with a strip sack on Fields and the fumble was recovered by Rashan Gary. One play later, Rodgers found Jones for a 23-yard touchdown.

Green Bay's defense was locked in, forcing Chicago into back-to-back three-and-outs. The Packers outscored the Bears 17-0 in the third quarter.

It was a strong second-half performance for Green Bay, which tacked on another touchdown in the fourth quarter on a short pass from Rodgers to Adams.

Sunday's win was a solid gut-check for a Green Bay team that hopes to contend for a Super Bowl appearance. After facing a surprising early deficit, the Packers showed their poise and responded nicely to earn the victory.

Bears Offense Gets Hot Early, Loses Steam Late

Chicago was pushing Green Bay around to start the game, but the team failed to maintain its fight in the second half.

Sixth-year speedster Jakeem Grant Sr. was the star of the first half. He started by taking a shovel pass 46 yards for a touchdown.

After throwing a pick-six to Rasul Douglas, Fields bounced back nicely on the very next possession. He found Damiere Byrd for a 54-yard housecall.

Grant made his presence felt once again, taking a punt 97 yards for a touchdown. It was the first punt return score in the NFL this season.

The Bears added a field goal at the end of the second quarter for 27 first-half points. It was a surprising performance, as Chicago entered the game averaging just 16.8 points this season.

But it was all downhill from there. The Bears offense couldn't get anything going in the second half. After totaling 247 yards in the first half, Chicago was limited to just 17 yards for much of the second half before padding stats with a couple garbage-time drives. The Bears finished the game with 347 yards.

Sunday's loss is another disappointment in a tough season for the Bears. The team's first-half performance should provide some confidence going forward, but a loss is a loss. It can be expected that changes are coming for Chicago in the offseason.

What's Next?

The Packers will go for their third straight win in a Week 15 road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday. The Bears will return home to face another division foe in the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football.